Synalloy Co. (SYNL) Insider Kyle Pennington J. Acquires 4,000 Shares

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Kyle Pennington J. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Synalloy stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.91. Synalloy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/synalloy-co-synl-insider-kyle-pennington-j-acquires-4000-shares.html.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.