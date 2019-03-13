Switch Inc (SWCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 5,503,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,567. Switch has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Switch had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $103.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Switch stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Switch worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Switch in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Switch from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Switch Inc (SWCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/switch-inc-swch-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-03.html.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.