SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report sales of $742.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $721.00 million to $756.50 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $575.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $673.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.35.

In other news, insider Michelle Draper sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $416,793.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total transaction of $2,790,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,617 shares of company stock worth $4,096,266. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $244.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05.

SVB Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.