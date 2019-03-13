Superior Gold (SGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 88500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

SGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.12.

Superior Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

