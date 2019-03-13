Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPN shares. ValuEngine cut Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.45 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

In other Superior Energy Services news, insider Brian K. Moore acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $280,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 398,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,276.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $443,900. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPN. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SPN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. 1,772,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,891. The stock has a market cap of $755.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $539.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 40.28%. Superior Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

