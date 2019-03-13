Super League Gaming (SLGG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Securities

Research analysts at National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $11.55.
Super League Gaming Company Profile
