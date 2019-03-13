Super League Gaming (SLGG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Securities

Research analysts at National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

