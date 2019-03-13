SunOpta (STKL) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.38. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.22.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Gough bought 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lovas Katrina Houde bought 43,100 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $148,264.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 253,202 shares of company stock valued at $728,663. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,269,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 3,578,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 323,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $11,646,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,706,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,507,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 597,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

