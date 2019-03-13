Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Position Lowered by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup set a $110.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 1,653 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $188,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SUI opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $88.22 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

