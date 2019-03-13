Summit Global Investments Sells 28,974 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,974 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.20. 607,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $167.94 and a 52 week high of $228.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura increased their price objective on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

