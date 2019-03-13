Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. 252,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,590,184. The stock has a market cap of $242.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

