Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,456.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bitbns, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $24,456.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00389941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.01669121 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00233016 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004910 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025956 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, OKEx, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Bitbns, Tidex, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

