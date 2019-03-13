Storm Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Storm has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.33 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and WazirX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00388625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.01667317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00229841 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,454,268,470 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, WazirX, Bitbns, Upbit, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Coinrail, IDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

