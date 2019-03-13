Storj (STORJ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.54 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00006431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Huobi, IDEX and Ethfinex. Storj has a total market cap of $34.07 million and $4.54 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00388449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.01668177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00230384 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Tidex, Huobi, IDEX, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Liquid, Liqui, Binance, Poloniex, Upbit, OKEx, IDAX, Bittrex, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

