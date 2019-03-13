Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Landstar System Call Options (LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,093 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,011% compared to the average daily volume of 228 call options.

Landstar System stock opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.64.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,156,157.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,862,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 135,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Landstar System Call Options (LSTR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/stock-traders-purchase-large-volume-of-landstar-system-call-options-lstr.html.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.