Stitch Fix (SFIX) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on Stitch Fix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,392. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.27. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $370.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.28 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $2,587,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $516,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $8,467,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

