Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.41. 17,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,722. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

