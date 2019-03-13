Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 161,127 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,127 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 77,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.44. 27,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4026 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.16.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

