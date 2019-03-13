Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,664. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

