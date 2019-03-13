Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 217.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.37% of Sterling Construction worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.1% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 181,276 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth about $1,710,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRL stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $366.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $255.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

