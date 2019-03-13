Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 723,448 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 598% from the previous session’s volume of 103,703 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.55.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 63,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 125,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBT)
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
