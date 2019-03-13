Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%.

Shares of OTCMKTS STXS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 31,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,067. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/stereotaxis-stxs-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.