Stephens Inc. AR Takes $282,000 Position in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,658,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,105,000 after purchasing an additional 714,586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 129.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,493,000 after purchasing an additional 352,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $360,145.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 448,026 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,687.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $268,162.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 504,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

NYSE FAF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 57,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,902. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

