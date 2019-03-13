Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Limoneira (LMNR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 2,988.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Limoneira by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Limoneira by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.27 million, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.74 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

