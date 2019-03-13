Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,674,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,016,000 after buying an additional 2,845,739 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,832,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,005,000 after purchasing an additional 894,608 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,925,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,016,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,764,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 173,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 46,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,982,824. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

