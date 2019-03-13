Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $121.75. The company had a trading volume of 83,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,993. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $123.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

