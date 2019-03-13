Stepan (SCL) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Stepan worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $276,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCL opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.22. Stepan has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $466.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.72 per share, with a total value of $31,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,488. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Victor Slone sold 517 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $38,862.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,661.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,668 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

