State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 11,695 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,183,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,946,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,723,000 after acquiring an additional 178,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,723,000 after acquiring an additional 178,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,055,000 after acquiring an additional 312,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,510,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,156. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.26.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $554.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

