Starbucks (SBUX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.01.

SBUX opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $3,502,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

