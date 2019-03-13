Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 2,212 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Harris were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Harris by 692.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 111,567 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Harris by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Harris by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harris stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $162.64. 222,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Harris Co. has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Harris’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Harris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

