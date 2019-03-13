Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in CBS Co. (CBS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,877 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in CBS were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CBS by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 466,687 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after buying an additional 155,492 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBS by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,194 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after buying an additional 127,925 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of CBS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,378 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of CBS by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,519. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. CBS had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CBS’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBS. Stephens raised shares of CBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In other CBS news, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,780.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

