Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $209.96 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,742 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.18% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $209,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 11.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 662,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,054,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

LLY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.00. The company had a trading volume of 408,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,799,744. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.645 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $25,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,258,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,860,170,211.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 818,343 shares of company stock valued at $100,559,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

