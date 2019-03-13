Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Takes Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4,534.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 48.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 753,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after buying an additional 245,601 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 191,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

UNM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 14,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,492. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/stamos-capital-partners-l-p-takes-position-in-unum-group-unm.html.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.