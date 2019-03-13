Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,690.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,947. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Lennar to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

