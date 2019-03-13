Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 76,200 Morgan Stanley (MS)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.62. 2,461,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,632,039. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

