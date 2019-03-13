Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 26,000 GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,260,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. 46,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,356. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 160.39%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 74.68%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.99.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

