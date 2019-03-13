SproutsExtreme (SPEX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SproutsExtreme (CURRENCY:SPEX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, SproutsExtreme has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. SproutsExtreme has a total market cap of $267,783.00 and $0.00 worth of SproutsExtreme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SproutsExtreme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

SproutsExtreme Profile

SproutsExtreme is a coin. SproutsExtreme’s total supply is 2,866,607,586 coins. SproutsExtreme’s official Twitter account is @SproutsExtreme

SproutsExtreme Coin Trading

SproutsExtreme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SproutsExtreme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SproutsExtreme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SproutsExtreme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

