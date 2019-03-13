Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.48.

Shares of SFM opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 6,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $146,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,021 shares in the company, valued at $872,581.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn R. Gensch sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $75,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,298. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/sprouts-farmers-market-inc-sfm-shares-sold-by-granite-investment-partners-llc.html.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.