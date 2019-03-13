Spendcoin (SPND) Market Cap Tops $6.30 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00002991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00384904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.01686161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00229301 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,934,448 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

