SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.06% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,614,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $97.61.

