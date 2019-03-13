Southwest Airlines (LUV) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.76.
NYSE:LUV opened at $50.40 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
