Southwest Airlines (LUV) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

NYSE:LUV opened at $50.40 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

