Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 398,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 72,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.28.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,893. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

