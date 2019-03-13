SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Down 43.3% Over Last Week

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, Liquid and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $183,148.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.08 or 0.16518238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00046511 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001288 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 353,387,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,650,167 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.