Sonoco Products Co (SON) Shares Sold by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,805 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

In other Sonoco Products news, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $372,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin P. Mahoney sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $66,658.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,713.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sonoco Products Co (SON) Shares Sold by Flinton Capital Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/sonoco-products-co-son-shares-sold-by-flinton-capital-management-llc.html.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.