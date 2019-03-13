SongCoin (SONG) Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, SongCoin has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. SongCoin has a market capitalization of $7,630.00 and $15.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SongCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.01436497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00002284 BTC.

About SongCoin

SongCoin (CRYPTO:SONG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here . SongCoin’s official website is www.songcoin.org

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SongCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

