Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price

Media stories about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of -1.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the software giant an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Microsoft’s score:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $850.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total transaction of $814,127.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

