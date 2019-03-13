Somerville Kurt F Cuts Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in General Electric were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in General Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 40,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 231,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 745.4% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 342,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 301,565 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,937,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,389,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of General Electric to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

