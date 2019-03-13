Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Several research firms recently commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Shares of SLDB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,423. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $340.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48.

In other news, COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $270,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Bennett Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $581,030.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

