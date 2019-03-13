SocialCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, SocialCoin has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,271.00 and approximately $213.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SocialCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk . SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

