Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.86-4.908 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

Shares of NYSE SFS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 262,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,577. Smart & Final Stores has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $459.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

SFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart & Final Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Smart & Final Stores from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/smart-final-stores-sfs-releases-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smart & Final Stores stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Smart & Final Stores worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.