Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.38

Media coverage about Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Smart & Final Stores earned a daily sentiment score of 2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SFS stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $459.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. Smart & Final Stores has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Smart & Final Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

